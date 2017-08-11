Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Receives $33.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Creative Planning now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold, by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 171,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diebold, by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Diebold, by 111.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Diebold, by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,613,000 after buying an additional 34,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diebold, by 5.3% in the first quarter. JP Morgan initiated Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) on Monday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. It dived, as 28 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf Inc shares while 62 reduced holdings. Diebold, has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed -19.81% below its 200-day moving average and is -14.69% below another chart threshold, its 50-day moving average. The earnings per share (EPS) term represents portion of a company’s earnings with net of taxes as well as preferred stock dividends that is owed to each share of common stock.

Diebold, (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. During current year the company’s forecasts over growth are -8.5% while for the next year analysts’ growth estimation is 75.3%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Diebold, “s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter past year”. Centers Of America owns 0.02% invested in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) for 8,526 shares.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Diebold, ‘s payout ratio is -10.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on DBD. Investors who are keeping close eye on the stock of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) established that the company was able to keep return on investment at -7.97 in the trailing twelve month while Reuters data showed that industry’s average stands at 9.16 and sector’s optimum level is 12.54. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Diebold, from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Where the relative strength index (RSI) is a technical momentum indicator that compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses in an attempt to determine excess buying & selling conditions of an asset, it is one of the most popular technical indicators, computed on the basis of the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. They now have a Dollars 31 price target on the stock. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of DBD in report on Tuesday, August 8 to “Hold” rating. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.00 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50. The firm acquired 19,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $121,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

In other Diebold, news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 2,000 shares of Diebold, stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock ended last trade at $21.65 a share and the price is up more than -13.92% so far this year.