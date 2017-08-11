Difference between a solar and a lunar eclipse

The Moon’s formation 4.5 billion years ago, it would’ve been 23,000 km from earth, so eclipses would have been a more regular occurrence.

However, these doomsday predictions have never actually materialised. It is the imminent collision with Earth that has made the news go viral. However, the idea is not accepted or supported by NASA scientist Dr. John Carlson. According to Sitchin, Nibiru is a visitor from another solar system that collided with a planet known as Tiamat, creating the Earth and the asteroid belt in the process. “There is no factual basis for these claims”.

Nibiru is often confused with Planet X, a placeholder name for an undiscovered trans-Neptunian planet in the solar system. Mr Meade added: “When the eclipse begins on August 21, the sunrise will be dark, just as Isaiah predicts“. Where is the evidence?

Nibiru, and is sometimes referred to as Planet X, has been predicted to end the world several times since 2003.

End of the world was also supposed to be happened in 2012.

When the Earth did not collide with Nibiru in 2003, the date was shifted to 2012, which conveniently coincided with the ending of the Ancient Mayan Calendar. Since, scientists have denied the planet’s existence.

Also Read: Doomsday on May 31, 2017? After thirty-three days, i.e. on 23 September, US’ total solar eclipse will be arranged to be same as the Revelation book before the world ends. The solar eclipse will take place when the moon will pass in front of the Sun.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth’s shadow is cast onto the moon.

“The Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017, is a major – huge – harbinger”, he said, as quoted by the Daily Star. NASA reports that the last total solar Eclipse in North America was February 26, 1979, but it was not as long as expected. David Meade has written at length about it in his book “Planet X – The 2017 Arrival”.

The scientific community does not agree Nibiru exists. In contrast, David Meade based his findings on passages from the Bible which he has correlated.

Earlier this year, Mr Meade claimed that Nibiru would clash with Earth in October after being driven here by the gravitational pull from a “binary star” twinned with the sun.

The upcoming solar eclipse on August 21 is a sign from above of the impending doom, claim fanatical Christian conspiracy theorists.

The Saros has a period of 18 years, 11 and 1/3 days.

“The Stars of Heaven and their constellations will not show their light”.

Diameter-wise, the sun is about 400 times the size of the moon, and the distance of the moon from the sun is about 400 times the distance of the moon from the earth.

According to Meade, this passage is linked to what he has dubbed the “33 Convergence”, where a strand of coincidences all includes the number 33.