Directly Publish Xbox One Games Starting Today With Xbox Live Creators Program

While the insider program was pretty much closed, now Microsoft has announced that anyone can be part of Xbox One Insider program, however, there are some conditions and flexible levels of access. Microsoft is introducing some changes to the Insider Program that will make it easier to opt into the Insider Program and give people more access to testing opportunities.

The Alpha ring, for example, is now able to test the new dashboard design that was announced recently, before this trickles down to Beta and the newly branded Delta and Omega tiers. Omega is outermost ring a user can opt into, earning early access to upcoming system updates.

Games published through the program are nestled in a corner of the Xbox One store dedicated to Xbox Live Creators Program titles and separate from the rest of the store’s offerings, a division Microsoft says aims to provide a fully open marketplace without compromising the typically curated storefront players expect. It’s the Omega group than anyone and everyone can now join, which only receives early builds of minor fixes to monthly updates and will usually get those monthly updates shortly before they reach general release. System designers will be able to compare experiences between the two groups.

As for the flexible levels of access, users will be able to choose which level of access they want for their console. Those with multiple consoles can enroll each one individually. The first self-published games are also available starting today. Recently, Sea of Thieves was available for testing, as was Paladins: Champions of the Realm this past spring. There won’t be any achievements or Xbox Live integration, but devs will get access to Game Hubs, Clubs, and algorithmic promotion on Microsoft’s various app stores.