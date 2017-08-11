Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Held by Cubic Asset Management LLC

It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 15,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Boasting a price of $23.00, Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded 0.00% even on the day. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock’s average target of $52 is -30.67% below today’s ($75) share price. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares saw heavy trading volume with 3,771K shares changing hands on Friday. Campbell Bruce sold 9,283 shares worth $245,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Previously on 8/8/2017, Pivotal Research Group reported on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) increased the target price from $0.00 to $28.00. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Discovery Communications worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The stock last traded at $23.00 which is significantly lower than $25.69, the 50 day moving average and quite a bit lower than the 200 day moving average of $27.18. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 21.1% in the second quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 20.3% in the first quarter.

As of the end of the quarter Proshare Advisors LLC had acquired 17,547 shares growing its position 15.5%. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.80. Discovery has recorded a 50-day average of $25.69 and a two hundred day average of $27.18. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Discovery Communications Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results” published on July 31, 2017 as well as Foxbusiness.com’s news article titled: “Discovery Communications Agrees to Buy Scripps Networks – 6th Update” with publication date: August 01, 2017. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS to be $0.60 and the next full year EPS is anticipated to be $2.54. Discovery Communications had 64 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

PiperJaffray started coverage setting a rating of “Neutral”. On July 20, 2017 Wells Fargo added the stock to its research portfolio with a rating of “Market Perform”. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.