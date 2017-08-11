Disney’s incredible new streaming service is going to cost you big time

Their stable of family-friendly entertainment, coupled with mass-market comic book blockbusters is virtually unmatched by any other corporation in the world, and a dedicated ESPN version of the Netflix model would fill a void that now exists in sports entertainment.

The only *good* news is that it’s not going to happen for a while, *and* Marvel’s TV shows, like Jessica Jones and the upcoming Defenders, will remain on Netflix. Hulu is owned by Disney, Comcast, Fox and Time Warner. It is at the mercy of future deals but not that announced by Disney in the USA this week. Netflix today has grown into an entertainment juggernaut in its own right, however, as it focuses more on its own exclusive programming. These are the preserver of separate, future contractual arrangements.

“All the content they have is stuck in the legacy cable business”, said Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG LLC known for his negative views on Disney.

“Losing Disney movie output doesn’t necessarily have any visible impact on subscriber growth, as long as the entirety of the service is a good value proposition to consumers”, Todd Juenger, an analyst with Bernstein Research, wrote in a note Wednesday.

Walt Disney said on August 8 it will end its distribution agreement with Netflix for new releases beginning with the calendar-year theatrical slate in 2019, when Disney plans to start a direct-to-consumer streaming service.

It’s a tough break up for the companies, which had until now enjoyed a lucrative relationship.

Disney also announced that it would launch an ESPN-branded streaming service for sports content in early 2018, and a Disney-branded service in 2019. The move could also be seen as a way to maximise revenues on its future portfolio of Star Wars movies and spin-offs. If there’s greater “erosion” – say, if more people drop cable bundles or choose cheaper bundles without key Disney channels – the company has more ways to get its entertainment directly to customers, Iger said. It was a $1.58 billion gamble that has already cost them some measure of investor confidence.

Let’s move from ESPN to the more ambitious platform that Disney will roll out once its distribution deal with Netflix ends in 2019.

The announcement by Disney and its varying impact is a reflection of the complexities of global streaming rights.

Netflix has over a year before it has to go head to head with Disney but it is inevitable that it will lose domestic subscribers due to this.

Disney stock fell 3.8 percent in after-hours trade.

Disney said its new services would be based on technology provided by video-streaming firm BAMTech, and announced it would pay $1.58 billion to buy an additional 42 percent stake in that company, which it took a minority stake in previous year.