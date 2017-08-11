Disney to pull content from Netflix

The streaming services will give Disney “much greater control over our own destiny in a rapidly changing market”, CEO Bob Iger told analysts on a conference call. The company announced the plans as part of issuing its fiscal Q3 earnings. It’s now confirmed by Disney executives that Disney and ESPN OTT streaming services are now on tap, embracing a direct to consumer model for content distribution.

With such a large company like Disney, it’s already expected that they will come up with their own streaming app.

The new platform will premiere in time for Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen and a live-action remake of The Lion King, the company said in a statement.

We’ll also tap into a vast library of movies and television shows that have been made by the company, the Channel and the Studio over the years, and we’ll invest significantly in original movies and television shows exclusively for this subscription service. There are TV shows like ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and Marvel’s Inhumans, Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger and New Warriors, Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels, online content, plus all the movies, and more when other licensing deals expire.

Hulu, founded 10 years ago, has always been a consistent competitor to Netflix albeit with a content strategy based more on traditional television. The ESPN service, which will first be available in the USA and later globally, will feature 10,000 sporting events each year, including Major League Baseball games. No mention of National Football League and NBA games.

“For many sports fans, this app will become the premier digital destination for all their sports content”, Disney said in its announcement.

The new Disney-branded streaming service will follow a similar offering from ESPN that will be available starting in 2018, the company said. This week, it added another $1.58 billion and now it owns 75% of the company.

It will be a battle of the heavyweights and if Disney could make an attractive package that could include live sports along with its Disney programming it could be the ultimate solution to cord cutters who often see sports as the missing piece and ultimate reason why they hang on to their cable subscription.

The BAMTech transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Iger wants Disney to continue to grow, not remain stagnant.

Disney is down 2.9% this year including the post-earnings drop.

Disney’s move into streaming may be obvious but this shouldn’t detract from how much of a shift it could be for the industry.

While Iger said it was thinking about doing a streaming service for both its Star Wars and Marvel franchises, it’s more than likely that they will be integrated at some point into this new streaming service.