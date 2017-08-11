Disney to stop new movies for Netflix from 2019

Remember when Disney announced that exclusive content deal with Netflix?

As streaming services intensify their competition among each other in the next few years, box office will be a bellwether: The three A’s – action, animation and adaptation – will draw the masses not only to the theater, but from the big screen to the mobile one.

By early 2018, Disney plans to launch an ESPN OTT streaming service that will leverage the widely used ESPN app.

“We’ll fully integrate the new subscription service into the same app as part of our strategy to create the premier digital destination for sports”, said Iger.

“Netflix, which lately has been focusing on its own exclusive programing, said it would continue to do business with Disney globally, including keeping its exclusive shows from Marvel television”.

Disney’s cable networks, such as ESPN, make up the majority of the company’s earnings. Not yet anyway. Rather, it will be a multi-sport package, featuring access to live sports and 10K additional events annually, including games from Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam Tennis, and college sports, the company announced. The move could accelerate the trend toward “cord cutting” in which consumers drop extensive cable TV bundles in favor of streaming services such as Netflix.

Disney has had to adapt to a changing landscape as have other media companies, where the high cost of cable and satellite television coupled with the wide availability of streaming services has caused many US households to stop paying for cable services.

Disney said it will launch an ESPN-branded streaming service in 2018, and a separate Disney-branded streaming service in 2019.

Disney wants its own Netflix, a place where all of its content can reside and be streamed for a monthly fee that goes straight into its own coffers.

In late afternoon trading, Disney’s stock price was down $4.84 at $102.135. It was also mentioned that this video streaming service will provide the people with 10,000 sports events every year including contents from NHL, MLS, MLB, and collegiate sports events. They won’t be just streaming their TV shows and movies but also sports.

Hannah Montana: The Movie – For those who decide to subscribe to Disney’s streaming platform and Netflix, you’ll be getting “The Best of Both Worlds”.

What impressed us about BAM was, first of all, it’s the most robust live streaming platform out there. Now we know how they will.

While there aren’t many details about Disney’s direct-to-consumer service-including cost, what it will look like, or what will happen with Marvel and “Star Wars” content-some analysts are optimistic on the services potential, mainly because of its content. However, Netflix’s track record for investing in quality original content has proven to be a differentiator for the service and will likely hold it in good stead.