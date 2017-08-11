DMX Sentenced To House Arrest For Violating Bail Conditions

A federal judge in New York has ordered rapper DMX be outfitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet and confined to his suburban New York City home after violating bail conditions.

DMX, whose given name is Earl Simmons, hugged friends outside the courtroom and called it a “blessing” that he was free as he walked away from the courthouse to a hot dog stand, where he ate a hot dog and posed for pictures. Then the judge reportedly let into the rapper after it was revealed he had failed four drug tests-testing positive for cocaine and marijuana.

The “Party Up” rapper is now out on bail on charges of tax evasion – to the tune of $1.7 million, according to the IRS – for which he first appeared in court on July 14. However, X recently visited family in St. Louis without informing the court.

“The judge was pretty clear, telling X he couldn’t even go out to mow his own lawn”, TMZ reported.

DMX has denied charges in. The feds allege that X avoided bank accounts and used surrogates to hide his money.

Documents also show that in 2011 and 2012, he made almost $900,000, but listed his income as “unknown”.

If convicted of tax evasion, DMX faces up to 44 years in jail.