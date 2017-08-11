Dodgers rally against Zack Greinke, hand Diamondbacks another loss

The Dodgers’ lead in the NL West is a robust 15 1/2 games over the Colorado Rockies with the Diamondbacks 16 games back now. Exactly half his homers have come from the seventh inning on.

J.D. Martinez, acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Detroit Tigers to face left-handed pitching, showed his importance to the playoff push when he hit a two-out RBI single off Wood to give the D-Backs a 2-1 lead.

The Dodgers were clinging to a one-run lead after Lamb’s first home run off Pedro Baez in the sixth inning.

“The pitches I threw and my feel for my pitches wasn’t that bad”, Maeda said. Kluber (10-3) struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.

In his labor-intensive five innings, Darvish walked two and struck out 10.

Turner’s caught stealing turned into a two-out stolen base when a video review determined he reached around Amed Rosario to evade the rookie shortstop’s tag. The trade-deadline acquisition has punched out 10 in each of his first two starts as a Dodger. The Diamondbacks now lead the National League wild-card standings.

Greinke had battled Puig in the third inning, eventually walking the loud outfielder. Keep in mind, the Diamondbacks are plus-116 in the runs scored versus runs given up category, so don’t fret just yet.

If the team wins tonight, the Dodgers have a legitimate shot to break their record for team wins that is dated back to 1953. Since starting off rather competitive, the Diamondbacks have lost a lot of ground in the NL West. Hunter Strickland pitched a one-hit eighth and Sam Dyson completed the six-hitter with a ideal ninth for his eighth save.

Buster Posey supplied early offense with a three-run homer in the first inning as San Francisco beat Chicago.

They are the third-best hitting team according to OPS (.800) this season, creating runs at a rate that is 12 percent above average after accounting for league and score effects (112 wRC+). Anthony Banda took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out four over four innings of work to fall to 1-2 this season.

He also laced a double to left field in the fifth. Los Angeles, which became the first team to record 80 wins this season with Wednesday’s 3-2 triumph, has not dropped a series since losing two of three to Washington from June 5-7 and is 45-8 in its last 53 contests.

It was the rookie’s seventh quality effort in 10 starts in 2017. Two of those losses took place in consecutive games at home against the Atlanta Braves, a team they easily could have been overlooking at the time. A walk, an error and two infield singles supplied the Dodgers two more runs.

Twins starter Adalberto Mejia exited in the fourth inning after experiencing left lateral upper arm pain.

Likely one of the toughest schedules the Diamondbacks have ever faced in their 20-year history in the desert, emerging from this week’s eight-game home stand with a 4-4 record would surely be a victory in the Diamondbacks eyes and a solid step toward making it through the dog days of summer unscathed. Darvish, 1-0 in two career starts against Arizona, was complimentary of catcher Yasmani Grandal‘s pitch-framing skills when they worked together for the first time Friday.

Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs as St. Louis routed Kansas City. Molina was at the plate, with two outs, when the cat came onto the field and ran toward the center field wall.