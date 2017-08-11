Doklam dispute | China denies any offer to relocate troops

Keeping in view that the border standoff between China and India in the Doklam region has lasted nearly two months, Zhao said that China should continue to pressure India and prepare for possible military operations. “India must immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its trespassing troops and equipment back to the Indian side of the border”.

The office said in a statement, “China’s position on solving this incident is clear and firm”.

“India’s intrusion. has not only violated China’s territorial sovereignty but also challenged Bhutan’s sovereignty and independence”, the Foreign Ministry said earlier this month.

Official sources in the Bhutanese Government had told ANI over phone, “Our position on the border issue of Doklam is very clear. Please refer to our state which has been published on the web site of Bhutan’s foreign ministry on June 29, 2017″.

The Sikkim sector of the China-India boundary was defined in the convention signed in 1890 with Donglang being Chinese territory on the Chinese side of the border.

The Bhutanese sources were responding to a stunning, but unsubstantiated claim made by China’s top diplomat, Wang Wenli, that Bhutan had conveyed to Beijing through the diplomatic channels that the area of the standoff was not its territory.

“If you want this issue to be resolved, the Indian Army must pull back or otherwise this issue can only be resolved by the use of force”, Zhao asserted. Bhutan has no direct diplomatic relations with China and maintains contacts with Beijing through its diplomatic mission in New Delhi. It has tried to justify the incursion as being in a “tri-junction” between China, India and Bhutan. “But, for now, they may exchange some harsh words”, said the Dalai Lama, in response to a question at an interaction organised by the Editors Guild of India on the freedom of the press.

It also alleged that the Indian troops had crossed the Sikkim sector of the Indo-China border.