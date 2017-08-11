DOL Seeks Fiduciary Rule Delay

The Department of Labor said it would seek to delay the full implementation of the so-called fiduciary rule for financial advisers.

The Labor Department, which sent the proposal to the Office of Management and Budget, said it wanted to push back the full implementation of the so-called fiduciary rule to July 1, 2019, from January 1, 2018, according to a court document filed in Federal District Court in Minnesota. The fiduciary rule, brought to life by President Barack Obama in the wake of the 2008-’09 financial crisis, has gone through a number of twists and turns after pro-Wall Street President Donald Trump came into office, with many expecting that the GOP leader might defang the rule entirely.

According to the reports, the Labor Department, which has been the arm of the U.S. government that has been tasked with putting the Fiduciary Rule into place, also said it is considering loosening restrictions on the types of transactions that would be prohibited under the rule, including insurance products and rollovers of individual retirement accounts. The requirement to act in a client’s best interest for retirement account advice, however, remains in place, the Journal reports. “A delay also would allow all regulatory agencies having jurisdiction over the products which are affected by the rule … to craft of regulatory regime that is logical in promoting the interests of retirement investors in having access to a wide array of investment guidance”. The exemptions are the linchpins of the fiduciary rule, and include the best interest contract exemption.