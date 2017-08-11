Dolphins rookie LB Raekwon McMillan suffers torn ACL

Initially reported by Luis Zabala and confirmed by Andy Slater, the Dolphins believe McMillan has torn his ACL.

While at Ohio State, McMillan was a Butkus award finalist as one of the nation’s top linebackers. McMillan was expected to start at middle linebacker.

Unfortunately for the rookie from Ohio State, it looks like his season might already be over.

On his first play as a Miami Dolphins player, rookie Raekwon McMillan suffered a knee injury while working on the special teams unit against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

While running down the field pursuing the ball, he collided with a teammate knee first. Koa Misi is out for the season with a major neck injury, and now this. However, this isn’t a good sign. He walked off the field under his own power, was taken to the locker room and did not return.

We’ll obviously have to wait to hear what the deal is with McMillan moving forward. He had made wonderful strides in recent days at Dolphins camp, and had yet to even take his first defensive snap when the injury happened. For the Dolphins sake, as they hope to go back-to-back with playoff berths, they’re going to need him healthy.