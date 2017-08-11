Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC) Receives C$18.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

On July 19 the company was downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral” in a report issued by Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. On July 18 the stock rating was downgraded to “Market Perform” from ” in a statement from BMO Capital. Out of 5 Wall Street analysts rating Dominion Diamond Corp, 1 give it “Buy”, 0 “Sell” rating, while 4 recommend “Hold”. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

Shares of Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE DDC) traded up 0.22% on Thursday, hitting $17.90.

In the market the company is trading down by -0.28% since yesterday’s close of $14.12.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dominion Diamond Corporation now shows a Weekly Performance of 0.28%, where Monthly Performance is 12.52%, Quarterly performance is 10.41%, 6 Months performance is 36.59% and yearly performance percentage is 58.54%.

Shares are trading at $14.08 a bit higher than $13.44, the 50 day moving average and impressively higher than the 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Dominion Diamond Corporation (NYSE:DDC) (TSE:DDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th.

As of the latest earnings report the EPS was $-0.08 and is expected to be $0.93 for the current year with 80,574,000 shares now outstanding. The business had revenue of $211 million for the quarter. Gabelli also issued estimates for Dominion Diamond Corp’s FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Diamond Corporation will post $0.93 EPS for the current year. Shares saw a steep increase in trading volume of 635.19% over the normal average daily volume. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Diamond Corporation during the second quarter worth $34,907,000. The company has worsened, as 53 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 42 decreased and sold their holdings in Dominion Diamond Corp. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dominion Diamond Corporation during the second quarter valued at $9,804,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dominion Diamond Corporation by 352.5% in the first quarter. The Company will not be hosting a conference call for investors and analysts.

Dominion, which owns a majority stake in the Ekati diamond mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories and a minority share of the nearby Diavik mine, launched a sales process for the company in March following an initial unsolicited approach from Washington.

Dominion, the world’s third largest diamond producer by market value, has been looking for a CEO since January when its former head, Brendan Bell, quit.