Dowagiac man catches fire while exterminating beehive

Authorities say a 46-year-old man was critically injured after accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern MI.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies said Leslie Cross II, 46, of Dowagiac, remained in critical condition late Thursday afternoon, August 10, at Bronson Methodist Hospital.

It happened in the 28000 block of Middle Crossing Road in Cass County’s Silver Creek Township, near Dowagiac.

The incident occurred at just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

At the time of the incident, Cross had been attempting to exterminate a beehive underground when he accidentally caught himself on fire.

He was loaded on board a Memorial Medflight helicopter and admitted into the Bronson Methodist Hospital burn unit.

The case remains under investigation, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.