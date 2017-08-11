Dozens Of Patients On Stretchers Evacuated From Exeter Hospital

Emergency crews in New Hampshire are responding to a “mass casualty situation” Friday at Exeter Hospital, fire officials say. Aerial footage from local media outlets captured patients on hospital beds outdoors and doctors treating them.

Witnesses at the scene said employees were asked to leave the hospital around 11:30 a.m. and police responded to the scene. They say all of the Exeter Fire Department’s units and multiple other units from nearby towns are operating at the hospital.

According to Exeter Hospital, staff and patients complained of dizziness and nausea.

Video from SkyEye shows a large number of people seated on stretchers in the grass outside the hospital. The hospital said it closed the emergency and operating rooms “out of an abundance of caution”.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the odor.