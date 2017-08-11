Duterte says he will resign if Paolo is proven corrupt

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte repeated Wednesday his willingness to quit the presidency if his son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, is found guilty of corruption.

The son of President Rodrigo Duterte and this city’s vice mayor Paolo Duterte said he would not entertain the recent allegation that he was being name-dropped by officials at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) involved in anomalies.

Taguba said a certain “Tita Nanie” to whom he was giving P10, 000 bribe per container had said to him that the money would go to a “Davao group” headed by the vice mayor.

In a media interview, Quirino Rep. Dakila Cua, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, noted that Taguba did not specifically mention Vice Mayor Duterte’s name during Monday’s hearing on the shabu smuggling probe. But Taguba admitted this information was a rumor at the bureau. Why would we entertain or believe a hearsay?

Duterte also said last night that he does not care if he goes to hell for all the drug-related killings because “there are no attractive club girls there”.

In a related development, Customs Imports Assessment Service Director Milo Maestrecampo resigned from his post after he identified Taguba as one of the Customs officials who receive weekly payola at the bureau, long perceived to be as one of the most graft ridden agency of the government.

This early, however, Taguba’s credibility to testify about BOC corruption is being questioned by both lawmakers and the BOC’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Service.

“Corruption is really one [thing] I don’t like”.

“I will step down as soon as I go back to the BoC [Bureau of Customs]. I will present myself in any investigation”, Maestrecampo said.

This is not the first time the name of vice mayor was dragged into controversy at the BOC.