Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews to Bills

The Birds will hope to get that kind of production now from Nelson Agholor, who will likely take over Matthews’ role in the slot.

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round 2018 draft pick to the Buffalo Bills.

As for Darby, the Eagles receive a cornerback who accounted for 69 combined tackles and 12 passes defensed in 2016. And with just one year left on his rookie deal, the odds were that Matthews time in Philly would not last much longer.

Matthews became expendable in Philadelphia after they signed both Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency.

Darby had an impressive rookie season, with Pro Football Focus grading him as the fifth-best rookie cornerback since 2006, behind only Casey Hayward, Tyrann Mathieu, Joe Haden and Desmond Trufant. From the Eagles: A third-year player out of Florida State, Darby was originally drafted by the Bills in the second round (50th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. It should be noted that Matthews missed two games due to injury last season, and he was also working with a rookie quarterback in second overall pick Carson Wentz.

In a related and seperate trade, the Bills shipped their stud receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams in exchange for cornerback E.J. Gaines and the Rams’ 2018 second-round pick.