Early bowl projection for Clemson

CBSSports.com’s Jerry Palm released his preseason bowl projections and has the Wolverines headed to the Holiday Bowl, a December 28 game in San Diego.

Thursday, Palm released his preseason predictions for every bowl game. In the College Football Playoff, Palm predicted Alabama and Florida State would meet in one semifinal, Ohio State and Southern Cal in the other.

Palm is big on the Big Ten.

Ohio State: Rose Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs.

Senior writer Jerry Palm pegs a Clemson matchup with Penn State in the Orange Bowl on December 30, which would be a rematch of the 1988 Citrus Bowl (a 35-10 Tigers win). Palm has IN and Old Dominion playing IN the Quick Lane Bowl on December 26 at Ford Field.

Michigan State, meanwhile, takes on Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23 in Fort Worth in Palm’s projections.

Both Wisconsin and Penn State are seeking another New Year’s Six appearance.

The Michigan State-Army clash would be a rematch of sorts of the 1984 Cherry Bowl played at the Pontiac Silverdome, won by Army, 10-6.