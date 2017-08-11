East Harling murder: One of three ‘vital’ witnesses traced

He was believed to be wearing heavy-rimmed glasses and light-coloured pants, and was seen in The Street changing into a white t-shirt.

The force said a man in his 50s seen changing into a t-shirt has been found.

MORE: Police explain delay in naming Peter Wrighton as victim of East Harling murder But a member of the public found the retired BT engineer unresponsive in the woods.

Norfolk Police has also released a poster appealing for information.

■ White man with a tanned complexion, aged 25 to 30 years old, between 5ft 9in and 5ft 11in tall. He is described as being of athletic build with short dark wavey hair and dark eyes. He was seen within the boundary marked on the map in red.

The third man is described as a white male, aged between 30 to 50-years-old, of medium build and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told the court that Mr Wrighton had left his home, in The Moor, Banham in the morning to walk his dogs.

“We know that Peter’s family and the people of the local area want to understand and we want to help them to do that”. This was a particularly brutal murder and to do this, we need to piece together Peter’s final movements to understand what happened to him and why.

Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett moved to reassure the public that detectives are following “several lines of inquiry” and police had received more than 100 calls.

“We also want to hear from delivery drivers who might have travelled through or have been in the area on Saturday and who could have important dash cam footage for us to review”.

DS Andy Smith, from Norfolk Police, said they have not been declared suspects and are people officers have not been able to trace, yet might have vital information. I hope residents will take some reassurance from the increased policing presence today which will be continuing throughout the evening and as long as is necessary, but I am aware that this incident will be causing some to worry.

If anyone with any information about the murder or any suspicious activity should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 08000560944 or 02071580010 quoting Operation Graduate.