Eclipse viewing glasses available again at Fauquier County libraries

The path of the total solar eclipse will extend from Lincoln Beach in OR to Charleston in SC, giving many Americans a chance to see the sun’s corona OR halo.

On Aug. 21, a solar eclipse is crossing North America. Experts say that for about the two to two-and-a-half minutes of totality, you can look directly at the eclipse.

Local stores are abuzz ahead of the solar eclipse on August 21.

Here’s what you should know about eclipses, as well as the circumstances needed for a total solar eclipse to occur.

That’s when a rare total solar eclipse will be visible in certain parts of the country – including here in the Quad Cities. Much of the time, solar eclipses happen on the other side of the globe.

People who want to drive up to OR and get into the path of totality for the eclipse can head to places like John Day Fossil Beds National Monument east of Bend. But millions of years from now, total solar eclipses will only be a thing of the past. But when you have a solar eclipse happening, the moon’s shadow is only about 60 to 70 miles wide by the time it reaches Earth.

And since viewing a solar eclipse without the proper equipment can be unsafe, the app also provides a guide to viewing one safely.

Get ready for darkness. The last time there was a total solar eclipse in ME was in in 1963 and the next time will be in 2024. Even more fantastic is that Carbondale will again be the place to see the maximum eclipse. In this method you are not looking at the Sun directly but rather projecting an image of it on the ground.

While fascinating to witness, it’s risky to look directly at an eclipse without proper protective eyewear.

The eclipse in 1979 was most visible in the Pacific Northwest and was not visible here in the Mid-South.

Otherwise, they’ll only see a partial cover of the sun. If that’s not enough and you want to experience the complete coverage of a totality, then you’ll need to pack some bags and head north. From Clarksville down to the Smoky Mountain National Park area you can catch the totality for durations varying from one minute to nearly three minutes.