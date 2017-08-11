Egypt’s core inflation increases to 35.26 pct in July

“Core CPI (consumer price index) computed by the Central Bank of Egypt increased by 2.76 percent (m/m) in July 2017 compared to 1.8 percent (m/m) in June”, said the CBE in the statement. 0 from 29.8 percent in June, its second highest rate on record. The announcement comes amid forecasts that the inflation rate would remain above 30 in the coming months.

Egypt hiked fuel prices in late June by up to 50 percent to help meet the terms of a $12-billion International Monetary Fund loan agreement.

Earlier this summer, the government raised prices by up to 55 percent for the most-used automobile fuels in the country  80 octane gasoline and diesel  and doubled the prices of butane canisters used across Egyptian households for cooking.

“Annual inflation is expected to remain in the 31-32 percent range in the next two months, before starting its quick descent in November”, Arqaam said in its report, adding that it may reach low 20s by year’s end.

The inflation and prices have been soaring as the country is implementing a strict three-year economic reform program including austerity, energy subsidy cuts, tax increase and local currency floatation. Beneficiaries were also limited to families with up to four members.

The new ration cards limits will not affect current card holders. He has pleaded with Egyptians to endure the tough austerity measures, promising they would spur economic recovery.