Elderly man stuck in elevator for almost a month found dead

Investigators aren’t sure exactly when 82-year-old Isaak Komisarchik died-but they know he died alone, trapped in an elevator, after calling for help and getting no response.

Isaak Komisarchik, 82, died while being stuck in an elevator for nearly an entire month. Between the morning of July 6 and August 2, Komisarchik is believed to have died after he was unable to escape an elevator, possibly because of dementia.

The elderly Denver man was only found after a fix technician happened to notice a foul smell coming from the elevator at the Woodstream Village apartment complex parking garage.

A spokesman for Denver police said that “the elevator wasn’t inoperable”, adding “How he got in there and when he got in there is obviously what we’re trying to figure out”.

Family members said the last time they saw Komisarchik, he was wearing gray pajama trousers and a gray-and-white striped shirt around 2pm on July 5. She also told local reporters her father was not physically capable of taking long walks. The Denver senior citizen pushed the emergency button twice but help never came. However, police say apartment workers failed to check the parking garage elevator after checking two other elevators in the building.

All elevator cars must have signaling devices including an emergency switch labeled “Alarm” adjacent to the car’s operating panel and a phone or intercom labeled “Help” allowing two-way communication with security.

“Most importantly, the fire department was not notified of any issue surrounding these elevators”, said Pixley.

The parking garage the elevator was located in had been closed due to renovation, and the elevator was not in service.

When a Denver firefighter responded, the elevator doors were open. Despite their efforts, Komisarchik’s body was located in an elevator vehicle at the Woodstream Village apartments on July 31.

‘Something is not right, ‘ Pixley said.

MEI Total Elevator Solutions, the company that monitors the elevators of Woodstream, released a statement to Denver 7 ABC.

Pixley said Denver Fire was never notified that the elevator was taken out of service and it met the appropriate fire code standards for 2016 and had the appropriate permits for operation in 2017. A multitude of residents had reportedly complained about the smell coming from the elevator area but maintain nothing was done to investigate or eliminate the odor.

Denver Police continue an active investigation into the man’s death, and Denver Fire officials are now revealing new details about the events leading up to Komisarchik’s death.