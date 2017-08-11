Emma Coburn wins steeplechase gold; Dafne Schippers defends 200 title

Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs stunned the World Championships by winning gold and silver in a dramatic women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase final on Friday, the first Americans to get medals in the event.

“Oh my goodness, what a race to be part of”, Coburn said.

Frerichs, who trains with Portland’s Bowerman Track Club, simply stayed on Coburn’s hip for the duration of the race, and it paid off as she still had enough kick left to hold off Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi, who took the bronze.

Frerichs finished in 9:03.77 to complete a brilliant one-two for the USA and smash her own personal best by 16 seconds.

Paris victor Beatrice Chepkoech finished a heroic fourth in 9:10.45 after battling back from way behind after initially forgetting to go over the first water jump and world record holder and Olympic champ Ruth Chebet, who led most of the race, was 5th in 9:13.96. “I never expected to win in that time, but I kept pressing”.

The race had been eventful from the start with Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech embarrassingly missing the water jump when she was leading.

“I was expecting a challenge from when I hit the front”.

She then turned round and successfully tried again before joining the rest of the pack and gradually eating into a gap that she herself had created.

“I just expected the others to finish quickly, so I just kept pushing to make sure I got that gold that I wanted so much”.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas settled for the bronze, crossing in 22.15.

Schippers came out of the bend just ahead of Ta Lou and finished in 20.05 seconds.

In the field events, Brittney Reese of the United States won her fourth world title in the long jump and first major title since 2013 with a mark of 7.02 meters. Earlier this week, Evan Jager became the first American to medal in the event at the world championships when he took bronze.

American remain comfortably clear at the top of the medals table with eight golds, eight silver and seven bronze for a total of 23. Kenya is second with three.