Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) — Trending Stock Buzz

Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.44 million to $38.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. As of the last earnings report the EPS was $0.05 and is estimated to be $0.11 for the current year with 127,456,000 shares presently outstanding. A total number of 4 analysts provided estimations over revenues. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.04 and the next full year EPS is anticipated to be $0.18. The company made Return on equity of 4.70% in last 12 months period. Several studies suggest that positive earnings surprises not only lead to an immediate hike in a stock’s price, but also to a gradual increase over time. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) has grabbed attention from the analysts, when it saw a value decrease of -5.43% or -0.12 points in the last trading session to close at $2.09. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The stock has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Wednesday, June 7. Investors may be closely following the current stock price in relation to moving averages.

Analysts recommendation for Endeavour Silver Corp. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. The value of the company’s investment in Endeavour Silver Corporation Or decreased from $44,000 to $31,000 a change of $13,000 quarter over quarter. As of quarter end Cwa Asset Management Group, LLC had sold 1,725 shares trimming its position 11.1%. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tracking back further over the past month, the stock has performed -29.87%. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of global copyright law.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Swiss National Bank Maintains Stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK)” was originally reported by Markets Daily and is the property of of Markets Daily.

The short ratio in the company’s stock is documented at 1.46 and the short float is around of 2.43%. It is now trading at $2.26 significantly lower than $2.88, the stock’s 50 day moving average and significantly below the 200 day moving average of $3.31.

However looking at valuation ratios the stock has 5 year expected PEG ratio of 0 whereas its trailing twelve month P/E ratio is 30.74.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) has average revenue estimates of $36.62 Million, compared to low analyst estimates of $34.01 Million and high estimates of $41.49 Million for the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The Firm is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. It holds interest in the Guanacevi mine in the Durango state; and the Bolanitos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.