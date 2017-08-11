Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

The Tph Asset Management Llc holds 1.16M shares with $31.41 million value, down from 1.42 million last quarter. Peoples Services Corp accumulated 0.05% or 2,600 shares. About 95,976 shares traded. Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) has risen 12.02% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.41% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) by 12.76% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. for 605,405 shares. Blackrock Inc. now holds 3,113,097 shares worth $84,303,000. Enterprise Prd Partners now has $56.28 billion valuation. The stock rose 0.42% or $0.11 reaching $26.19 per share. Ariel Investments Llc bought 57,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% with the market. Qci Asset New York invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). It has underperformed by 16.88% the S&P500.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $30.25. Therefore 36% are positive. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 20 by Morgan Stanley. About shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has declined 0.18% since August 10, 2016 and is downtrending. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 18 by Vetr.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.in a research report on Friday, August 4th. On Monday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 27, 2017” published on July 26, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com’s news article titled: “Enterprise Products’ Yield Remains As Safe As Ever” with publication date: August 09, 2017. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2016Q3. It dropped, as 46 investors sold EPD shares while 258 reduced holdings. 742.88 million shares or 1.01% more from 735.46 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EPD in report on Wednesday, November 18 with “Buy” rating. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.by 11.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Ltd Llc reported 10,587 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 62,239 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 1.57% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sfmg Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc reported 11,375 shares. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Palo Cap accumulated 8,400 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 37.61 million shares.

Since March 6, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $420,300 activity. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.in a report on Monday, April 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. As per Tuesday, July 21, the company rating was upgraded by TheStreet. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 4 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral” on Thursday, January 5. 23,408 are held by Private Tru Co Na. The rating was initiated by Standpoint Research with “Sell” on Friday, July 22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? 116 funds opened positions while 609 raised stakes. Fred Alger Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 705 shares. Ohio-based Summit Strategies Inc has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). With an institutional ownership near 77.9%, it carries an earnings per share ratio of 2.2. Community State Bank Na owns 6,288 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 45,061 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 2.31% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 444,794 shares. 139,814 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Company. Hugh Johnson Limited Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The fund owned 34,604,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,154,205 shares during the period.

Since May 15, 2017, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity.