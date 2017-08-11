EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Position Decreased by Norges Bank

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley has an ownership of 3,976,148 stocks of the energy exploration firms shares valued at $387,872,000 after scooping up an extra 614,945 shares through out the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. During the session shares traded on below-average volume. It is down 17.15% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter.

Debra Fine increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 6.92% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. EOG Resources, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Director WISNER FRANK G has sold 28,000 shares of EOG Resources, Inc. The EOG switched 5.20% away from its 52 week minimum and distanced -17.39% from its 52 week peak. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) notched a 12-month high of $103.94 while $131.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating EOG, $27.06 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. It has outperformed by 22.25% the S&P500. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. It also reduced General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 187,851 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q4 2016.

Other investment firms and many large funds also quite recently purchased and unloaded stocks of the company. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 57,588 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG). Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter.

Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded down 1.36% during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.12. Motco stated it has 0.43% in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG). First Manhattan owns 451,006 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 122,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% with the market. Blackrock Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 539,800 shares. Callahan Limited reported 2,314 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG). Eog Resources now has $51.38 billion valuation. Ca stated it has 242,836 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings.

Since March 7, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.87 million activity.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), maintained return on investment for the last twelve months at -1.11, higher than what Reuters data shows regarding industry’s average. The insider EISENBERG GLENN A sold 2,300 shares worth $327,690. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 71% are positive. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, May 9 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $86 target. On Wednesday, April 13 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 20. The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada) (NYSE:CPG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 6 by Robert W. Baird.

On August 3 Barclays left the company rating at “Overweight” but moved down the price target from $110.00 to $101.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. As per Thursday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

