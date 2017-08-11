Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (T (NYSE:EL) Sees Significantly Higher Trading Volume

MA now owns 6,073,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,969,000 after buying an additional 880,014 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,523,000 after buying an additional 167,133 shares in the last quarter.

Another critical number in evaluating a stock is P/E or Price to Earnings ratio. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $221,571.34. About 4.01M shares traded or 133.14% up from the average.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. It has underperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Norges Bank now holds 1,584,579 shares with a value of $144,229,000. While the company’s share hit the 52 week high on 08/09/17 stationing the value of $101.41. Closing price generally refers to the last price at which a stock trades during a regular trading session. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500.

Investors who are keeping close eye on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. In the last earnings report the EPS was $2.98 and is projected to be $3.40 for the current year with 367,832,000 shares now outstanding. EL’s profit would be $154.49M giving it 61.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. As of the end of the quarter Artemis Investment Management LLP had disposed of 55,905 shares trimming its stake by 38.1%.

Since February 14, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $11.36 million activity. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $1,458,401.44. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/08/10/estee-lauder-companies-inc-the-el-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-50-updated-updated-updated.html. Trower Alexandra C. sold $196,684 worth of stock. 3,300 shares were sold by Hockaday Irvine O Jr, worth $280,566 on Friday, February 17. Demsey John had sold 23,304 shares worth $2.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 63 investors sold EL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 192.06 million shares or 1.13% less from 194.26 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported.

Shares of the company have shown an EPS growth of 11.20% in the last 5 years. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 236,358 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 31,560 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% or 272,667 shares. Stephens Ar owns 5,666 shares. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. 1St Source Bancorp holds 14,453 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv stated it has 8,591 shares. (EL) is 0.91 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.73 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations. (The) in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 16. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The market capitalization of the company is at $38.01 Billion. Washington Trust National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL). The stock of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, November 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. (The) in a research note on Thursday. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

More important recent Assurant, Inc. (The) by 2.4% in the first quarter. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Appoints Two New Members to Its Board of Directors” with publication date: August 07, 2017. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Therefore 29% are positive. Metro AG had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. EPS long term mean growth rate estimated by 4 analysts is at 9.1%, whereas, the high and low Long term growth rate estimated at 10 and 7.6. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 13.