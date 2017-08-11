Ethereum price tops $300 for the first time in over a month

Yet, the strongest growth has been seen in the last week, following a fork of the bitcoin blockchain that resulted in the creation of a new cryptocurrency, bitcoin cash.

The value of cryptocurrencies is soaring after a mammoth change in bitcoin software.

The update – called SegWit – is the product of months of internal debate within the cryptocurrency community around how to handle the rapid increase in transaction demands.

Last month Moas published a report, forecasting that the bitcoin price would reach $5,000 and ethereum’s value would double (based on the coin’s price at the time) to $400 in 2018.

What’s the difference between Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin?

Interestingly, it appears that ethereum has surpassed bitcoin in terms of trading volume. However, Bitcoin is still the reining champ, with a market cap of $55 billion.

The Bitcoin price went in the opposite direction to what I thought it would. People who put in $10,000 made $1 million already. Boy, was I wrong about that one… “The further we get into this game the less likely you will get something like that”.

By Thursday, bitcoin had fallen back to $US3136 per coin, coincidentally on its 3136th day of existence. In the past, political or economic uncertainty has contributed to gains in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, with investors using them as a diversification tool as they have little correlation to other asset classes.

The recent bullish fever has gripped all sectors of the crypto market and has seen the total asset pool surge to around $US120 billion. The biggest digital currencies had been gaining in the previous weeks, as relief that a split in the bitcoin blockchain, agreement on how to scale the technology and regulatory developments boosted prices.