European Union imposes tougher sanctions on N. Korea for missile tests

The EU said nine people and four entities, including North Korea’s state-owned Foreign Trade Bank, had been added to a list of those subject to an asset freeze and travel restrictions.

The EU move means that 62 people and 50 entities, like companies, organizations or banks, are now under sanctions in line with the United Nations list.

North Korea has been pushed further into the diplomatic wilderness, this time by the European Union. Separate European sanctions are in place against 41 people and seven entities.

The U.N. Security Council on Saturday adopted Resolution 2371 to toughen sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development programs.

The DPRK’s actions, which the statement says “gave threat to worldwide peace and security”, will block transactions in coal, iron and iron ore, ban imports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc from North Korea, as well as suspend scientific and technical cooperation and even slow the flow of earnings made by the country’s citizens while overseas being sent home.

Francepraised on Wednesday Trump’s “determination” over North Korea’s weapons programmes, AFP reported, citing government spokesman Christophe Castaner. The EU Council said the other contents of the resolution will be legislated soon so that all 28 member countries implement them.