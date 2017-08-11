It’s all over for Evelyn Lozada and ex-MLB star Carl Crawford – the two have broken up and called off their engagement, Lozada’s rep confirms. but we’re told they’re still friends. “Their primary focus is being responsible parents to their 3-year-old son”.

It’s been reported that Evelyn and Carl, who got engaged in December 2013, have split and have been living in separate residences for the past year now.

The Basketball Wives got engaged to the Major League Baseball baller back in 2013 and made the announcement with an Instagram shot of her sparkly 14.5 carat ring.

ET sat down with Lozada in 2015, where she opened up about her relationship with Crawford and their recent miscarriage. The former Dodgersstar flew to Vegas in June without Lozada and Leo, while the TV personality enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas in early July. “Whether or not the tea that’s out there is true prayers with @Evelyn Lozada“, a fan wrote to the reality star with a heart emoji. Check out her heart to heart with Shaunie about trying for baby #3.

