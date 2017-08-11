Everton Look To AC Milan Target But Rossoneri Still His Preferred Option

Yet to fully replace Romelu Lukaku, Everton are still looking for that elusive target man up top, which has led to the resurgence of stories linking them to Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic.

The Toffees have been active in the transfer market this summer, having brought in the likes of Jordan Pickford, Cuco Martina, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney, as well as youngsters such as Lewis Gibson and Josh Bowler.

Everton may however have to look elsewhere for a new striker as it looks more likely that the player will join Milan.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Rossoneri have acknowledged the other targets are simply not available and turning their focus back towards Kalinic.

Kalinic, who spent two seasons at Blackburn Rovers, is also a fully-fledged global and has 14 goals to his name.

Kalinic went on to hit 49 goals in 125 with Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in Ukraine before joining Fiorentina in 2015, where his record of 33 goals in 84 games has seen him attract interest from AC Milan and now Everton.

The 29-year-old striker has been on AC Milan’s wishlist for months, but the Rossoneri are yet to reach an agreement with Fiorentina for his signature.

“The Italian newspaper reports Everton came “knocking” on Fiorentina’s door regarding the Croatia worldwide, and the message was the same that was given to AC Milan: “€30m please”.

But La Viola may now be set to cash in on Kalinic with Sky Italia claiming that Everton are willing to pay up to €25m (£22.7m) for the marksman’s services.