Every Premier League team’s opening fixtures ranked by difficulty

The arrival of two high profile full-backs and a new possible first choice goalkeeper in Ederson could help Guardiola fix problems he encountered in his first season at the club.

“I would like to pay less for the club, for everybody, but the market is the market”, said the City manager.”All the clubs spend a lot of money – not just us.”Across town at Manchester United, Guardiola’s old sparring partner Jose Mourinho is also looking to kick on after ending a hard debut season with a silver flourish”.

Striker Alexis Sanchez, who has been ruled out of Friday’s opener against Leicester, is in the final season of his Emirates Stadium contract.

In contrast to their Premier League rivals, Manchester City will have to fork out an extra £366,275 after seeing their business rates rise by 20% to £2.22 million.

Michael Rasmussen, Marathonbet representative, said: “Marathonbet is all about the extraordinary – much like Leicester City’s Premier League win in 2015/16″.

Newcastle’s need for a proven striker in particular was illustrated when last season’s leading scorer Gayle sat out with a hamstring issue which has been a concern for some months, and their interest in Stoke’s Joselu and Arsenal’s Lucas Perez has so far come to nothing. Loftus-Cheek, who has been an integral member of England’s under-21 side, has made 32 appearances for Chelsea since first breaking into the team in 2014. And we start with the biggest quiz of them all.

Liverpool now appears to have a fight on its hands to retain attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona looks to reinvest some its Neymar windfall in another Brazilian.

There was a tight contest for the third and fourth places with Manchester City and Liverpool making the cut and qualifying for the Champions League.

But Arsenal has already reinforced its attacking options by signing Alexandre Lacazette and brought in burly defender Sead Kolasinac.

“In terms of quality, we certainly have the quality, you saw that last season, but again there’s no way of getting around it that we have to keep players fit because at the minute the squad is not as big as other squads”. “I believe he can do well in the Premier League“, Clement said. The 105-million-euro signing had a good first season, but fell well short of what was expected of a then world-record signing. New faces had to settle in and the legacy players had to get used to the methods of their high-profile bosses.

With Pascal Gross and Markus Suttner signed from Bundesliga side Ingolstadt, Brighton have quickly followed the Premier League trend, creating a multinational squad with a strong European influence.

‘I don’t see Liverpool or Arsenal as challengers, and the same goes for Spurs, ‘ he told the Sunday Times.