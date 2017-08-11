Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) hit his 1-Year Low price on 01/03/17

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.84% from the stock’s previous close. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 19th. The average volume of a stock suggests the liquidity of a particular company. The insider now holds 4.4 million shares of Evolent Health, Inc. In the past 3-month period alone, shares of EVH have appreciated -5.90 – or -24.53%. The stock’s market cap is $1.15 billion. EPS long term mean growth rate estimated by 1 analysts is at 30%, whereas, the high and low Long term growth rate estimated at 30 and 30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH), at its latest closing price of $18.15, it has a price-to-book ratio of 1.58, compared to an industry average at 3.67. While the company’s share hit the 52 week high on 06/09/17 stationing the value of $27.50. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Evolent Health Inc Class A Com (NYSE:EVH) has trailing twelve month Return on Assets of 0%, which is key indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets.

Evolent Health, Inc. was covered by a number of analysts recently, 7 rated the stock as Buy, 5 rated Outperform, 0 rated Hold, 0 gave an Underperform and 0 rated sell.

In related news, President Seth Blackley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $386,799.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 5,477 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH), stock is trading $27.50 above the 52-week high. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 196,713 shares or 0.42% of their United States portfolio. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 93,133 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $206,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 65,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.90. The Firm supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value care and population health management.