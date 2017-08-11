Facebook Lends Helping Hand For Digital Skill Development

“Through the workshop, the government aims to reduce the digital divide and empower almost 25,000 entrepreneurs and SHGs over the next one year”, Patnaik said, adding that “She Means Business” and the BJD government believes that women are equal partners in homes and in the public sphere. Under the scheme 25, 000 women entrepreneurs and self-help group (SHG) members will be given training on digital marketing skills within next one year.

As per reports such workshops will be held at various locations including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Rayagada, Jeypore, Puri and Keonjhar etc, said sources.

The first such workshop will be held here on the August 10 where 800 women entrepreneurs are likely to participate.Among others, Mission Shakti Director Sujata R Karthikeyan, Industries Department Director Niranjan Sahu and other senior officials were present.

Facebook team would train such teams in digital skills for promotion of their respective products and services so as to increase their market and clients.

MSME additional chief secretary L N Gupta stated that the workshops will not only digitally empower entrepreneurs, but will also offer a platform for interaction between SHGs and the existing MSME entrepreneurs. “The launch of #SheMeansBusiness is a step forward towards economic growth in the State”, said Facebook, India and South Asia programmes manager Rajat Arora.