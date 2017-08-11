Facebook takes on YouTube and TV with revamped Watch hub

The company already has a Video tab in the app, only for the users in US and now the it has introduced a redesigned video tab to change the way we watch videos on social network.

The Facebook service called Watch will include a range of shows, from reality to comedy to live sports, the social network said in its announcement late Wednesday. The feature is available on Facebook TV apps, mobile and desktop, as a preview for a limited number of people.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Facebook has experimented with video.

“Watch is a platform for all creators and publishers to find an audience, build a community of passionate fans, and earn money for their work”, said director of product, Daniel Danker.

It is more personalized than ever before, so it will help you discover upcoming shows and what your friends and communities are watching. Watch has a couple of sections – Discover and Watchlist.

Publishers are allowed to share their shows to the News Feed to help people discover them.

“You’ll be able to chat and connect with people during an episode, and join groups with people who like the same shows afterwards to build community”. Watch is basically the redesigned Video tab which is already available to United States users.

The launch shows include blogger Nusseir Yassin’s “Nas Daily”, which includes videos together with his fans from around the world, and another hosted by author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein.

To help users keep a tap on the shows they follow, there’s also a Watchlist so users don’t miss out any episodes.

Facebook does have some shows funded, but only a small percentage to seed the new Watch platform. The company is encouraging publishers to create their shows in the future, and the plan is to gradually scale up from hundreds to thousands and beyond.

Facebook remains hawk eyed on boosting video viewing on its platform.

More tha 30 partners, including A&E, Hearst, and Major League Baseball will be responsible for content generation for Watch. The feature began appearing for some users in U.S. on Thursday.Shows played on Watch, which can be live or recorded will follow a particular theme or a storyline and will available different categories like “Most Talked About” or “What’s Making People Laugh” so that viewer can pick up show according to thier interests.