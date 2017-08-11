FACT CHECK: Is The Nuclear Arsenal ‘Stronger Than Ever’?

She added: “Trump’s tweet gives the misleading impression that he has already ordered concrete changes to the USA nuclear arsenal”.

“My expectation is it will take several more months to complete the Nuclear Posture Review, and the Ballistic Missile Defense Review will follow it, because the second review is actually informed by numerous strategic choices that will be made in the Nuclear Posture Review”, said Silva.

President Donald Trump’s tweet Wednesday that America’s nuclear arsenal is “now stronger and more powerful than ever before” is debatable. “He may in future, once the Department of Defense’s nuclear review is complete, but that prospect is still months away”.

However, Trump asked for the Nuclear Posture Review in a January 27 Presidential Memorandum, and not in an executive order, as Walters incorrectly stated. Un has also been defiant to global law as he strives to make his country a nuclear power.

The two are not the same, as explained here.

Washington Post reporter Karen Tumulty said on Twitter that it was actually Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, who launched a $1-trillion modernization of the nuclear arsenal.

Walters did not provide additional information on upgrades to the arsenal itself, per the White House pool report.

A July report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute notes that a new intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to replace the Minuteman III in 2028, a next-generation ballistic submarine is expected to supplant the OH class in 2031 and the successor to B-52 bombers will become available in the 2030s and 2040s.

“Literally nothing has happened in the last 201 days to increase the overall power of the USA nuclear arsenal”, Schwartz said.

“It’s totally inconsistent with what he’s saying”.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, which was a reaction to the North Korean threat, Trump said the USA would remain the most powerful country on earth.

Similarly, it is also premature for Mr. Trump to consider his proposed 11 percent increase to the National Nuclear Security Administration’s budget a fait accompli.

Harrison also pointed out that the modernization of the nuclear arsenal began under Obama’s administration as part of a deal he made with Senate Republicans to get the New START treaty ratified by the Senate.