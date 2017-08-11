Fame and religion caused Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split, source says

Patti Stanger even guaranteed that the split was not fueled by Chris Pratt’s rising popularity.

‘She’s living in the house. you just don’t really say something when they’re [still] living in the house [together]. “When they’re in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke”, the source says.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor and his actress spouse – with whom he has four-year-old son Jack – shocked the world earlier this week when they announced they were legally separating after eight years of marriage, and it has now been reported that Chris’ fame played a part in causing tension between the pair.

Some hope: Patti’s cited the fact the duo are still living together means there are still feelings there, explaining ‘She’s living in the house.

“OK, so this is really hard because I’m close to them”.

Patti Stanger added that she does not want to compel the couple to speak up, but she wanted to assure them that she is willing to offer help whenever they need it. ‘If [Pratt]’s still in the house, there’s hope’. “If the person doesn’t leave the house, there’s a lot of hope there”.

They are apparently trying to remain kind to each other. Because they’re not poor… they could go get a condo, Airbnb it. “They are taking a page out of Gwyneth and Chris Martin’s book and are trying to be as good to each other as possible as they begin to move forward with the divorce paperwork”.

“… Gossip Cop was assured no one close to either star was talking about such matters with a fabrication factory such as HollywoodLies”, they wrote Thursday. By pretending to have original content related to Faris and Pratt’s separation, the site is trying to attract the attention of not just fans on social media, but also score clicks through search engine results. “So, I’m not fixin” them up.

She told ET: ‘I was actually on my Instagram reading, I was watching someone, and [Anna’s post] just popped up. One tabloid claimed Faris was crying nonstop over the split.

Chris and Anna met on the set of their film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and we married by summer 2009.