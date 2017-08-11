Fan rushes Britney Spears onstage in Las Vegas

That’s the fate that met a Britney Spears fan at her Las Vegas show this week, and it being 2017 and it, the moment was captured perfectly from a few different angles.

Video footage has since emerged of the incident, in which Spears can be heard asking: “What’s going on?” When she realizes, the singer is visibly shaken as she turns and says into her microphone, “What’s going on?”. Then, Spears walks off stage with security.

The star was performing a routine to Stronger with a group of dancers at Planet Hollywood when the man, wearing a black tank top and jeans, ran onto the stage from the wings and stood behind the group.

Fortunately, Britney is A-Okay following the incident and returned to the stage to finish her show after the man was taken away by security.

The 35-year-old was then escorted off the stage while the man was still being restrained against the floor by a large group of guards and dancers. Reports suggested that he had been acting erratically throughout the gig and jumped on stage when he was asked to leave.

Spears showed fans she was excited before the show, tweeting, “Feels so good to be back in Vegas!”

She added: “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”