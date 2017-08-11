Faryal blames ‘fake screenshots’ behind bitter feud with Amir

Following Faryal’s statement, husband Amir then took the bold decision to tweet her words directly to Anthony Joshua, with something which may or may not be a fairly awful apology which somehow didn’t actually include the word “sorry”. “Let’s get on with life now”.

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom shocked the world when the sportsman announced that he has chose to leave his wife of four years, in an ugly Twitter row, after discovering what he believed to be a Snapchat conversation between her and fellow boxer Anthony Joshua. “Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe“.

‘I got angry like any man would. “Good to know. All the best”.

He tweeted: “I partied in Dubai with friends to get my wife angry”. He added, ‘That’s not like me and I’ll prove that’.

“We’ll see what happens it’s just a shame that I don’t get on with Eddie Hearn, if there was respect between us then I would have loved to of fought here more often and have done something with Eddie Hearn’s team but the thing is, it doesn’t make sense because they just talk s***”.

Amir subsequently tweeted his intention to “leave Faryal”, saying their relationship had “become unhealthy”. “I wish her nothing but the best”, the now-deleted update read.

Shortly afterwards, Amir posted an apology on his own Twitter.

Khan confirmed that his social media had not been hacked and that every tweet posted last Friday came from his fingertips.

“Obviously, me and Faryal have both made a decision to move on. well, I’ve chose to walk away”.

She added, ‘Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking.

Faryal and Amir Wednesday in front of 1000 guests at a lavish NY ceremony in 2013.

