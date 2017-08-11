FDA Warns of Gastric Balloon Deaths

It says it has not received any communications or indications from physicians or hospitals that the deaths were due to ORBERA, adding that the FDA’s letter did not indicate the deaths were related to the device.

Gastric balloons are among the varied devices on the market to treat severe obesity.

Four of these reports involved the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System from Apollo Endo Surgery, and one involved the ReShape Integrated Dual Balloon System by ReShape Medical.

The five people died within a month or less of having the balloons inserted.

Earlier this year the federal safety watchdog warned of the risk of two types of adverse event associated with the balloons, including over-inflation requiring premature removal and the development of acute pancreatitis, also requiring premature device removal.

The FDA issued a safety alert warning health care providers that since 2016, five patients who were treated with liquid-filled intragastric balloons for obesity died unexpectedly.

Apollo Endo-Surgery said, per NBC News, that worldwide sales of gastric balloons were estimated to total about $120 million in 2015, driven by broad use in Brazil, Mexico and Europe, and the death reports came from all around the world, and did not necessarily include US patients. No product liability lawsuits have been filed against it, the Austin, Texas-based company said, claiming an incident rate since the beginning of 2006 of less than 0.01%. “In our physician training, we are diligent to emphasize the factors that support the safe and effective use of ORBERA and we will continue to do so”.

The process involves placing one or two uninflated balloons using an endoscope that goes through a patient’s mouth into the stomach. The Agency is working with the manufacturers to determine the cause of the unanticipated deaths and to monitor these possible complications.

