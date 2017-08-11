Featured Stock: Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note issued on Friday. Going back to the start of the calendar year, company shares are 34.73%.

News coverage about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The analysts estimated EPS for the higher end at 0.03 while the year ago reported earnings per share was 0.05. A statistical measure of the dispersion of returns (volatility) for KGC producing salvation in Investors mouth, it has week volatility of 4.18% and for the month booked as 3.59%. The company had revenue of $868.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.02 million.

For the Current Quarter, the growth estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation is -80%, while for the Next Quarter the stock growth estimate is 150%. The business's revenue was down.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Credit Suisse upgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC) on Tuesday, February 9 to "Outperform" rating. EPS breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. At the time of writing, the First Call consensus price target for the company is $4.98.

At the session level, shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) moved -0.94% from the open. The stock exchanged hands 12.2 Million shares versus average trading capacity of 11.37 Million shares, yielding a market cap of $5.34 Billion. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.833 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The share last price represents downtick move of -24.64% in value from company’s 52-Week high price and shows 45.49% above change in value from its 52-Week low price. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 on August 10, reaching $29.4. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. For the quarter, shares have been noted at 7.44%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,059,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 844,509 shares in the last quarter. The company’s past year sales total was 910200. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 242,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.4. The Firm is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties.