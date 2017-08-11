Federer and Nadal cruise in Montreal

Monfils, however, fended off four match points to beat Japanese world number nine Nishikori in a three-set thriller 6-7 (4) 7-5 7-6 (6).

Federer had no issues against the Canadian Polansky.

Nadal, a three-time Rogers Cup victor who is back in the hunt for the No.1 ranking after winning his 10th French Open title this year, will play Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov, who downed 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin De Potro 6-3 7-6 (7-4) in a second-round match on a gusty Wednesday afternoon. “The last time I played him I lost a year ago in Cincinnati – that was not easy for me”.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov became the youngest player to reach the round of 16 of a Masters Series tournament since Nadal in 2004 at Miami.

Nadal had lost to Coric in their most previous meeting.

However, as great champions usually do, the Swiss improved as the match went on and found a way to win. I think I started playing so well in the first set and in general, I played a great match.

Going by that stat, Ferrer’s chances were extremely slim, however the Spaniard – who dropped out of the world’s top 30 for the first time since 2005 earlier this year – has appeared rejuvenated in recent weeks after winning an ATP 250 title in Bastad last month. “It was not an easy round for me”.

“Overall, I’m very satisfied with the match”. The conditions were tough, with a lot of wind today.Sometimes it’s hard to find the rhythm.

Bautista Agut out-lasted Monfils 4-6 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/2) in just short of three hours while Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman recovered after failing to take a game in the opening set to beat USA’s Jared Donaldson 0-6 7-5 7-5. There was a lot of wind today and it was fast.

“I rushed my game and played poorly in key situations, committing unforced errors. Anyway, it’s a good start”.

Fellow seeds Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta also lost, beaten by Sam Querrey, Chung Hyeon and Kevin Anderson respectively.

Roberto Bautista Agut, the 12th-seeded Spaniard downed American Ryan Harrison and Robin Haase of the Netherlands defeated lucky loser Ernesto Escobedo.