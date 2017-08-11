Federer tops Ferrer in 3 sets

Federer, 36, had never lost in 16 previous meetings with the 35-year-old Ferrer, who he first defeated 14 years ago at the Vienna Indoor tournament.

But while Ferrer managed to take the opening set – ending Federer’s 32-set streak – the Swiss ace raised his game to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. That’s why I have a lot of respect for this match today. “So take it how it is and hope that this match gives me some better rhythm and confidence against Bautista Agut, who plays actually very similar to David”. We battled. Both tried to find a way to win. I know it can’t continue that way.

Federer was more aggressive in the second set.

Nadal fought off two break points to hold serve at 4-2, then earned his own break to win back the momentum from the 2016 Wimbledon junior boys champion, only to see Shapovalov snatch it back and clinch the second set.

Federer, a three-time previous victor of the tournament, pounced on the Ferrer serve in the opening game of the decider and broke the former world number three a second time to take a 5-2 lead, before sealing a last-eight clash against another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista Agut.

Federer improved his head-to-head record against Ferrer to 17-0, but Ferrer took a set from Federer for the sixth time since they met for the first time in 2003. Federer controlled matters from that point.

Schwartzman saved four match points to upset third-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round.

Federer responded quickly in the second set, going a break up to lead 3-2 before holding for a 4-2 lead.

Federer finally began to hit his spots on serve, while tightening up his game from the back of the court.

Federer was sloppy from the start on centre court, sending routine forehands wide and providing the underdog Ferrer with early break opportunities in the ATP 1000 event in Montreal. Bautista Agut outlasted Frenchman Gael Monfils 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in a two hours 56 minutes battle.

Things started to come together for the Swiss midway through the second set, however he was still forced to save two break points when serving at 5-4, before drawing level at a set apiece.

Bautista Agut will have his hands full with Federer, who has a 6-0 career record against the Spaniard. After Nadal cruised through the first set, Shapovalov kept battling, breaking service while taking a 3-0 lead in the second.

“I already beat other players 17 times”, said Federer.

The match headed into a deciding tie-breaker, and unfazed by the pressure, Shapovalov won it 7-4 to win the match 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).