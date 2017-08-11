Ferrari Still Can’t Decide If It’s Building a Modern Dino

CEO Sergio Marchionne admitted during a call with analysts the idea of bringing back the Dino is now being “kicked around”, but there’s a lot to consider as he believes it might have a negative impact on the brand’s image. According to the latest report from Automotive News Europe, Ferrari is considering bringing back the Dino, but the Italian automaker is afraid that a less-expensive sports vehicle would dilute the brand.

Since then there has been silence on relaunching the Dino – until yesterday that is, when Marchionne told industry analysts that, despite support from senior management, “not everyone is convinced it is a good move”.

The idea of reviving the Dino is being “kicked around”, Marchionne said on a call with analysts to discuss the automaker’s second-quarter financial results.

Marchionne said it would be unsafe to lower the entry level price for a Ferrari. It could be unsafe to lower Ferrari’s starting price by resurrecting the Dino brand, he says, and with the automaker’s “phenomenally young” customers in Asia, it’s uncertain that Dino is necessary to attract younger buyers.

The idea of a Dino revival has been “kicked around” according to Marchionne but added that lowering the entry level price of a Ferrari would be risky for the brand, AutoNews reports. Hence the uncertainty over adding a more affordable sports auto. To achieve this, Ferrari will need to broaden its appeal beyond drivers attracted by its powerful 8-cylinder and 12-cylinder models.

Citing “company insiders”, Automotive News says that if it was produced, the Dino would cost around €150,000 ($176,000 USD) in Italy, around 20 percent cheaper than the most affordable Ferrari, the California T. The modern Dino would likely be V6-powered, like the original, bringing itself downmarket from Ferrari’s current V8 and V12 offerings.

Hence why Marchionne and Ferrari are nearly dead-set on building some sort of “utility vehicle,” while an honest sports auto is less of a certainty.

Regardless of what Marchionne decides, we likely won’t find out until the automaker reveals its next five-year plan.

Ferrari built the mid-engined, rear-drive Dino from 1968 to 1976 as part of an engine joint venture with Fiat that led to production of Dino cars for both brands. The Ferrari cars did not carry the brand’s prancing horse logo.