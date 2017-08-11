Fifth Harmony’s ‘extra personal’ new album

Fifth Harmony aren’t the angels you think they are.

The American girl group – which features Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui – recently shed some light on why this album is so special for them.

Brooke, 24, echoed her bandmate’s sentiment, saying the girls have entered a “new era” since Cabello chose to pursue a solo career.

Fifth Harmony have released a new music video for their latest single “Angel” from their upcoming self-tiled third studio album.

“We’re focusing on this new era”, Brooke, 24, explained to the mag. And in May, Cabello announced her debut solo project, The Hurting, the Healing, the Loving, with the LP’s first single dropping on May 19.

Fifth Harmony has faced more than a few obstacles following the exit of Camila Cabello in December 2016, but the remaining members are stronger than ever.

She went on to say that there are going to be some R&B flares and it’s going to be an exciting album as the audience are going to be able to hear the group’s different elements. However, the fallout served as a bonding moment for them, and the girls leaned on each other for comfort during the loss.

Speaking to Seventeen magazine, Normani Kordei explains, “It’s so lovely having four women on the same page. There’s nothing we can’t get through together”.

Friday morning, the group released a video for the song.

Lauren, who came out as bisexual shortly after Trump’s election, also knows what it’s like to be discriminated against, but refuses to let close-minded people bring her down.

Fifth Harmony’s new album will be released on 25 August.