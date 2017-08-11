Final version of Fitbit smartwatch leaks in press renders

Aside from the traditional smartwatch features, Fitbit’s wearable is expected to offer some nifty fitness features as well.

Wareable posted two images that supposedly show the final version of the smartwatch from all angles. The images confirm the wearable will be available in various color options: a silver case with navy strap, a rose gold case with blue strap and a dark case with black strap.

So we know that Fitbit is working on a smartwatch of their own, and several months ago leaked renders revealed what the device could look like.

We’re seeing the same hardware buttons used on the Blaze as well-two on the right, one on the left-which if true, tells us that the interface might not be all that different than some are expecting, given its Pebble-powered brains. Assuming that the red hue of these sensors indicate that Fitbit’s watch will be using infrared technology on the smartwatch, this suggests that it will be able to not only be able to read heart rates more accurately, but that it will also be able to track your oxygen levels and other vitals. James Park, Fitbit’s CEO, did state in an earnings call earlier this month that the upcoming device will feature Global Positioning System, water resistants up to 50 metres, and “multi-day battery life”. I wasn’t expecting a sleek wearable that comes close to rivalling the look of the Apple Watch or a high-end Android smartwatch.