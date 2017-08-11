Fiona Apple shares heartfelt message for Sinead O’Connor

“I just saw the video of you, and I don’t want you to feel like that”, Apple said in her video response. You’ve given so much and I wish I could be there.

O’Connor then accused Garfield of entering her apartment without her permission and taking her property.

In the Facebook video, she also told her fans that she was staying at a hotel in New Jersey, after being ostracized by her family in Ireland. “I will see you in court”, O’Connor wrote, using all capital letters. Soon after, Fiona Apple – who herself has been open about her own mental health – posted a video message of support to O’Connor. [No one] except my doctor, my psychiatrist – who is the sweetest man on earth who says I’m his hero – and that’s about the only f**king thing keeping me alive at the moment.

O’Connor first indicated that she was cutting ties with Garfield in an earlier August 10 post addressed to the “Good people of Facebook”, She thanked her supporters “for your love”, explaining that she was in a “wonderful, loving hospital” and had passed a “bastard kidney stone”.

Sinead has fired some emotional accusations at her ex-manager.

Sinead is a fearless and courageous woman. And just as she fought against child abuse in the church, she will fight with the same strength against the stigma of mental illness, even while putting her own neck on the line. O’Connor wrote toward the beginning of the lengthy new post, which she shared Thursday evening. She is lovingly supported by a musician advocacy organization with a team of people who are working with her on the road to healing. She is improving day by day. I’m your friend, that’s all I want to say.

“I’m fighting, fighting, fighting, fighting, like all the millions and millions that I know I’m one of, to stay alive everyday, which I’m doing because I love the people that are doing this to me”, she said.