‘Fire and fury’ statement might not be tough enough

Brushing aside Trump’s warning, North Korea said it was finalizing plans to fire four of its Hwasong-12 missiles into the waters off Guam, which hosts 7,000 USA military personnel and has a population of about 160,000. “So if anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough“.

On the streets of Seoul, barely 50km (30 miles) from the border with North Korea, the latest developments have drawn mixed reactions. The U.S. rejects one proposal from North Korea to give it $1 billion per year in return for halting missile exports.

The president declined to talk about potential preemptive strikes against North Korea, but left the door open for possible action.

Walid Phares, a former foreign policy adviser to Trump, told The Hill a closer bond with Japan and South Korea, coupled with a deeper dialogue with China, may help to “show North Korea that the entire world is now against it”.

Tillerson has since sought to de-escalate Trump’s rhetoric, saying he believes “Americans should sleep well at night” and that the president was speaking to the capabilities, not plans, of the U.S.

Even if everything went right for the Pentagon, a US strike campaign against North Korea would take up to a week to be effective, said Kristensen.

Options discussed among some in Trump’s circle include using US missile defenses to shoot down the next ballistic missile test or take out launchers and testing facilities on the North Korean peninsula.

If the USA resorts to a preemptive strike on North Korea without consultation and agreement from Seoul, the costs to South Korea would have a critically damaging effect over the U.S. Considering President Moon Jae-in’s interest in engagement with North Korea, it would be highly unlikely for South Korea to support a USA decision to launch a targeted nuclear attack on the North.

Moreover, China condemns “secondary sanctions” placed by the USA on Chinese companies and individuals found to have illicit dealings with North Korea as assaults on its sovereignty.

The verbal exchanges raised the stakes in the standoff over the North’s nuclear and missile program, which has generated the most serious crisis on the divided Korean peninsula in years. It would put USA and China directly on a collision course and could lead to another Korean War.

The missiles would fly over Japan and land in the waters off the US territory of Guam if dictator Kim Jong Un gave approval. It would be up to Kim whether the move is actually carried out.

Coal and other minerals accounted for more than 40 percent of North Korean exports in 2015, followed by textiles (29 percent), metals (7 percent) and machinery (6 percent). No one sees it as a desired option, yet no one can take the option off the table.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent weeks after North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July. For example, China adamantly opposes the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea, claiming that it undermines China’s own security.

Secondary sanctions offer a powerful financial weapon by allowing the US government to bar foreign banks access to the USA financial system.