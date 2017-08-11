Fire Breaks Out In Building At Bangladesh Capital Airport

The airport’s third storey houses the offices of Air India and Saudi Airlines, a duty officer of the Armed Police Battalion.

A devastating fire broke out on Friday afternoon at a building inside the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, China’s Xinhua news agency reported a fireman as saying.

He said that the fire did not hamper the scheduled arrival and departure of flights.

“We’ll do our best and work through the night to clear the backlog of delayed flights”, said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Director Kazi Iqbal Karim.

At least 10 fire service units rushed to the spot and trying to douse the blaze.

A three-member committee has been formed to look into the fire incident and will submit a report within the next seven working days.

A fire on Friday broke out inside the Air India office at Bangladesh’s global airport here, officials said.

The display screen of the airport’s auto fire detector showed the text – “Fire on Air India floor” as soon as the fire alarm went off.