First Look At Shannen Doherty in ‘Heathers’ Role: Actress Sports Long-Haired Wig

Shannen Doherty was feeling “grateful” as she returned to work this week following her battle with cancer.

Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, and just over two years later, in April 2017, she revealed she was in remission from the disease.

In June she shared a photo of her lengthy locks with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, captioning it, "I think my husband and I are morphing into each other #twins #curlyhairdontcare". She also played Heather Duke in the 1988 original Heathers movie opposite Winona Rider.

"I'm grateful for today". Thank you Heathers to let me play and be someone else today.

Shannen, who underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, wrote: “Was back on set today”.

Shannen, who underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation

“Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am now undergoing treatment”. Performing like it’s supposed to.

The star finished by singing her praises for the Heathers team: ‘Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director’.